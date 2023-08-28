Exclusive: Squid Game fame Anupam Tripathi bags Netflix series on Kandahar flight hijack

Actor Anupam Tripathi who is extremely popular in the South Korean TV series Squid Game, has bagged a meaty role in Anubhav Sinha’s next for the OTT platform. He has featured in the films Ode To My Father, Heart Blackened, Vanishing etc, and will now be seen in the web series being shot on the Kandahar plane hijacking incident. The series will be streamed on Netflix. The series titled ‘Flight in Fear’ has Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Patralekha, Pankaj Kapur playing key roles.

Coming to the hijack incident, this was one of the most tragic terrorist incidents where 176 passengers were held hostage by five Pakistani militants. For those unaware, Indian Airlines Flight 814 was hijacked on December 24, 1999, when it was en route from Kathmandu, Nepal to Delhi. The airbus was hijacked by five masked gunmen shortly after it entered Indian airspace. The terrorists forced the flight to touch down at several locations such as Amritsar, Lahore, and Dubai before finally landing it in Kandahar, Afghanistan, which was then ruled by the radical regime of the Taliban. The hijackers released 27 of 176 passengers in Dubai but fatally stabbed one and wounded several others. The crisis lasted for seven days and ended on December 31 after India agreed to release three dreaded gangsters—Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, and Masood Azhar—who later planned and executed terrorist actions such as the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Daniel Pearl and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

We hear that the series is presently being shot.

We now hear that Anupam will play a very important role in Flight in Fear.

