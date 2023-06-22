ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Susheel Parashar and Yashpal Sharma in Netflix series Vakalatnama

A new web series named Vakalatnama is all set to launch on Netflix. Poshampa Pictures is producing the series. Rahul Pandey directs it. Now, coming to the cast, we hear actors Susheel Parashar and Yashpal Sharma will be a part of the series.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jun,2023 15:52:38
Exclusive: Susheel Parashar and Yashpal Sharma in Netflix series Vakalatnama

Netflix, the popular OTT platform, is churning out interesting content for a loyal audience. We at IWMBuzz.com have exclusively reported about the upcoming web projects on Netflix like Afghaani Snow and Gangster.

Now, we hear a new web series named Vakalatnama is all set to launch. Poshampa Pictures is producing the series. Rahul Pandey directs it. Now, coming to the cast, we hear actors Susheel Parashar (Kavach… MahaShivratri) and Yashpal Sharma (Rowdy Rathore) will be a part of the series.

As per reports in the media, Ravi Kishan, Kumar Saurabh, Neesha Singh, Prerna Chawla, Smriti Mishra, Brijendra Kala, and Garima Vikrant Singh will play pivotal roles in the project.

We contacted the actors and the spokesperson at Netflix but could not get a revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

Also Read: Yoga teaches us to find calm amidst chaos, and to connect with ourselves: Ashi Singh on International Yoga Day

Also Read: Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti gives Raghavendra’s wedding contract to Samar over Surilii

Also Read: Exclusive: The Fame Game actor Tarun Gahlot in Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal 

Also Read: Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (12 – 18 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Also Read: Exclusive: Shweta Basu Prasad bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Netflix’s Lust Stories Starts From 29 July, Directors Speak
Netflix’s Lust Stories Starts From 29 July, Directors Speak
Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards
Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards
Netflix Is Back With A Sequel To Lust Stories
Netflix Is Back With A Sequel To Lust Stories
I stopped going to parties and awards functions just for the heck of it – Karishma Tanna
I stopped going to parties and awards functions just for the heck of it – Karishma Tanna
Netflix & Karnesh Ssharma Collaborate On Kohrra
Netflix & Karnesh Ssharma Collaborate On Kohrra
It is a dream come true moment for me to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project Heeramandi: Laleeta Trivedi
It is a dream come true moment for me to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project Heeramandi: Laleeta Trivedi
Latest Stories
Meet spoiler: Sumeet rejoices over Abhay and Vani’s fixed alliance
Meet spoiler: Sumeet rejoices over Abhay and Vani’s fixed alliance
I am excited to be part of the popular show Meet: Somesh Sharma
I am excited to be part of the popular show Meet: Somesh Sharma
Satyaprem Ki Katha – A true romantic genre that has been missing from the big screen for a long time
Satyaprem Ki Katha – A true romantic genre that has been missing from the big screen for a long time
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: OMG!! Ruhaan tries to kill Dua
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: OMG!! Ruhaan tries to kill Dua
Actor Madhav Shharma comes out in support of Bigg Boss OTT 2 former contestant Puneet superstar, gives strong opinion about on Avinash Sachdev
Actor Madhav Shharma comes out in support of Bigg Boss OTT 2 former contestant Puneet superstar, gives strong opinion about on Avinash Sachdev
Barun Sobti was extremely easy to work with: Kasturi Banerjjee on Asur 2
Barun Sobti was extremely easy to work with: Kasturi Banerjjee on Asur 2
Read Latest News