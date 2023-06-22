Exclusive: Susheel Parashar and Yashpal Sharma in Netflix series Vakalatnama

Netflix, the popular OTT platform, is churning out interesting content for a loyal audience. We at IWMBuzz.com have exclusively reported about the upcoming web projects on Netflix like Afghaani Snow and Gangster.

Now, we hear a new web series named Vakalatnama is all set to launch. Poshampa Pictures is producing the series. Rahul Pandey directs it. Now, coming to the cast, we hear actors Susheel Parashar (Kavach… MahaShivratri) and Yashpal Sharma (Rowdy Rathore) will be a part of the series.

As per reports in the media, Ravi Kishan, Kumar Saurabh, Neesha Singh, Prerna Chawla, Smriti Mishra, Brijendra Kala, and Garima Vikrant Singh will play pivotal roles in the project.

We contacted the actors and the spokesperson at Netflix but could not get a revert.

