Exclusive: Vivaan Shah to feature in Applause Entertainment and Rose Audio Visuals’ series The Blinded

Actor Vivaan Shah who has featured in projects like 7 Khoon Maaf, Happy New Year, Bombay Velvet, Charlie Chopra, A Suitable Boy etc, will be seen in the upcoming Applause Entertainment helmed series on the OTT space. He has shot recently for Goldie Behl helmed Rose Audio Visual’s web series The Blinded. The series is created by Applause Entertainment and is directed by Ken Ghosh.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actors Sumeet Vyas, Aaditi S Pohankar, Vivek Madaan, Nitin Vakharia featuring in the series. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

We now hear of Vivaan Shah playing a vital part in the series.

Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals saw the immense success of their last project on the OTT space, Duranga 2. It had Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami and Amit Sadh playing vital roles.

