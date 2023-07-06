Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika and Pooja confront Jiya Shankar's captaincy

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has seen tensions rise, and drama unfolds as a heated debate ensues surrounding Jiya Shankar’s captaincy. Bebika raises questions about Jiya’s opinions and accuses her of being too opinionated and appearing cold. Adding fuel to the fire, renowned actress Pooja Bhatt weighs in on Jiya Shankar’s captaincy.

Pooja emphasizes the importance of shouldering the responsibilities that come with being a captain and leader. She points out that while age may advance, true maturity lies in personal growth and not losing oneself in the role of leadership.

Recently, in an intense captaincy task, the housemates resorted to unimaginable measures to force Jiya to step down. The task involves subjecting Jiya to various forms of torture and testing her resilience and determination. From foam, shampoo, turmeric, green chilies, ginger, talcum powder, eggs, and cold water, the housemates have left no stone unturned in their quest to break Jiya’s resolve.

Watch this space for more updates in the telly and digital world.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar engage in fierce fight during nominations

Also Read: From Deepika Padukone’s Costume In Padmaavat To Hanuman’s Dialogue In Adipurush: Backlash That Sparked Changes In Bollywood Films

Also Read: When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video