Digital | Spoilers

Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika and Pooja confront Jiya Shankar's captaincy

Bebika raises questions about Jiya's opinions and accuses her of being too opinionated and appearing cold. Adding fuel to the fire, renowned actress Pooja Bhatt weighs in on Jiya Shankar's captaincy in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jul,2023 16:06:58
Bigg Boss OTT 2 has seen tensions rise, and drama unfolds as a heated debate ensues surrounding Jiya Shankar’s captaincy. Bebika raises questions about Jiya’s opinions and accuses her of being too opinionated and appearing cold. Adding fuel to the fire, renowned actress Pooja Bhatt weighs in on Jiya Shankar’s captaincy.

Pooja emphasizes the importance of shouldering the responsibilities that come with being a captain and leader. She points out that while age may advance, true maturity lies in personal growth and not losing oneself in the role of leadership.

Recently, in an intense captaincy task, the housemates resorted to unimaginable measures to force Jiya to step down. The task involves subjecting Jiya to various forms of torture and testing her resilience and determination. From foam, shampoo, turmeric, green chilies, ginger, talcum powder, eggs, and cold water, the housemates have left no stone unturned in their quest to break Jiya’s resolve.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

