Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash get nominated

Bigg Boss OTT 2 viewership continues to grow, with fans eagerly following every twist and turn in their journey. Now, brace yourselves for an intense nomination task called “BB Junkyard.” However, there’s a twist – Jiya and Abhishek are safe from nominations. As the captain, Jiya is exempt, while Abhishek was saved by the audience poll earlier today.

In this task, a truck horn will sound off five times. Each time the horn blares, every housemate must sacrifice one valuable personal item and present it to Jiya and Abhishek. The duo will have the power to accept or reject the offerings, with the accepted items being completely destroyed. After accepting an item, Jiya and Abhishek will then announce the name of a contestant who’s nominated.

By the end of this task, the nominated contestants for the week are Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash. The contestants, which are safe from the nominations, are Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Jad Hadid. Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, and Puneet Superstar aka Prakash Kumar have been evicted from the show.

