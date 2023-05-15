A body-hugging dress with high heels makes me feel sexy: Veronica Verma

Veronica Verma, who entertained her fans in TV shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ajooni and Santoshi Maa – Sunayein Vrat Kathayein Season 2, about her fashion and style.

Veronica Verma, the talented actress, who entertained her fans in TV shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ajooni and Santoshi Maa – Sunayein Vrat Kathayein Season 2, is a style diva and never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Veronica got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is Style for you in one word?

Something that suits me best

Favourite item in your wardrobe

My favourite items in my wardrobe are jumpsuits and one-piece dresses

What style makes you feel sexy?

A tight, skin-fit, body-hugging dress with high heels makes me feel sexy.

Your fashion inspiration

I don’t have a particular person, I take fashion inspiration from various people and places.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

My dress to kill for a perfect date would be black dress with gold or silver earrings

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Shirts

Indian or western

Western

Jeans or pyjama

Pyjama

Fav Beachwear Fashion

My favourite beachwear fashion is bikini

Fashion advice to fans

Just don’t get carried away by anyone, find your own way. And whatever you carry, you must carry it with confidence.

