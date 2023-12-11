I feel sexy in loose trousers and fitted crop tops: Sonal Panwar

Young and talented Sonal Panwar, who plays the role of Malika in Happu KI Ultan Paltan, often grabs eyeballs for her fashion sense. Hence, she got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is style for you in one word?

Confidence and comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe

Perfume! I’m obsessed with good fragrances

What style makes you feel sexy?

I honestly feel sexy in loose trousers and fitted crop tops! Nothing can change that!

Your fashion inspiration

Everyone, it depends what’s the occasion.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

I wear mostly loose clothes and cords but I think if it’s especially for a date, I would wear a dress probably well fitted! That is a game changer for me

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Shirts

Indian or western

Indian

Jeans or pyjama

Pyjama

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Swimsuits

Fashion advise to fans

Choose comfort, that will give you extra confidence to carry that outfit well.

