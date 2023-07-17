ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Food

My family loves the Butter Chicken that I make: Susmita Banik

Susmita Banik the talented and young actress is a foodie to the core. She talks about her love for food and cooking. Check her answers here at our Segment on Food at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Jul,2023 12:20:10
My family loves the Butter Chicken that I make: Susmita Banik 834576

Actress Susmita Banik who has been part of many music videos and was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, is a foodie to the core. She enjoys cooking and also makes amazing delicacies which her well-wishers enjoy.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Susmita talks about her love for food.

Check them here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

it would be Panipuri definitely

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Anything home-cooked made by my mother.

Do you cook at home? What do you make? 

Yes I do, I am good at making a variety of dishes that include curries, rice even desserts. But still, there is a lot to learn.

Veg or Non Veg?

Non veg but I don’t mind eating veg at times either.

Baked or fried?

Fried.

Soup or salad?

Salad.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Maybe beetroot but I normally don’t hate eating any vegetables.

Your erotica food?

None actually.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Octopus Currie.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Don’t know about celebrities, but I would love to cook for my family and colleagues.

Midnight snack?

Any Bengali sweet

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Butter Chicken!!

The best compliment got was for which dish:

It was for Butter Chicken and Chinese-style Noodles.

Exclusive: Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions’ show for Nazara 

Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Exclusive: Kevin Charadva bags Sony TV’s Barsaatein

Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree 

Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV’s Meet 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Riyansh Iyer to enter Dangal show Baazi Ishq Ki 834567
Exclusive: Riyansh Iyer to enter Dangal show Baazi Ishq Ki
A sultry slip dress would be my dress to kill for a date night: Vidisha Srivastava 834185
A sultry slip dress would be my dress to kill for a date night: Vidisha Srivastava
Exclusive: Praneet Bhat joins the cast of Swastik Productions' Colors show Chand Jalne Laga 834271
Exclusive: Praneet Bhat joins the cast of Swastik Productions’ Colors show Chand Jalne Laga
I like my role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti as it is negative: Gaurav Wadhwa 834229
I like my role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti as it is negative: Gaurav Wadhwa
Exclusive: Benafsha Soonawalla in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 834215
Exclusive: Benafsha Soonawalla in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
My grandmother will be the first guest in my dream house: Maaz Khan, Digital Creator 834170
My grandmother will be the first guest in my dream house: Maaz Khan, Digital Creator
Latest Stories
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja makes a promise to Protima 834572
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja makes a promise to Protima
Kriti Sanon Will Produce Her Meena Kumari Biopic, Hansal Mehta On Why He Said No 834564
Kriti Sanon Will Produce Her Meena Kumari Biopic, Hansal Mehta On Why He Said No
Vivian Dsena Wraps Up Shoot For Udaariyaan; Puts Up A Gratitude Post 834563
Vivian Dsena Wraps Up Shoot For Udaariyaan; Puts Up A Gratitude Post
Foodie Frenzy! Hansika Motwani relishes a "Mickeylicious" pizza at Disneyland Paris 834540
Foodie Frenzy! Hansika Motwani relishes a “Mickeylicious” pizza at Disneyland Paris
Inside Sai Pallavi’s spiritual Amarnath Yatra, see pics 834512
Inside Sai Pallavi’s spiritual Amarnath Yatra, see pics
Nia Sharma spells Miami magic in sheer white attire and bold red lips 834489
Nia Sharma spells Miami magic in sheer white attire and bold red lips
Read Latest News