My family loves the Butter Chicken that I make: Susmita Banik

Actress Susmita Banik who has been part of many music videos and was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, is a foodie to the core. She enjoys cooking and also makes amazing delicacies which her well-wishers enjoy.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Susmita talks about her love for food.

Check them here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

it would be Panipuri definitely

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Anything home-cooked made by my mother.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Yes I do, I am good at making a variety of dishes that include curries, rice even desserts. But still, there is a lot to learn.

Veg or Non Veg?

Non veg but I don’t mind eating veg at times either.

Baked or fried?

Fried.

Soup or salad?

Salad.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Maybe beetroot but I normally don’t hate eating any vegetables.

Your erotica food?

None actually.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Octopus Currie.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Don’t know about celebrities, but I would love to cook for my family and colleagues.

Midnight snack?

Any Bengali sweet

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Butter Chicken!!

The best compliment got was for which dish:

It was for Butter Chicken and Chinese-style Noodles.

