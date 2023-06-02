A perfect combination of weight training and cardio is the best way to burn calories: Ankit Gulati

Ankit Gulati the talented actor who was last seen in Star Plus’ Chashni is happy to be in shape and seeks motivation from from rigorous workout schedules for a great lifestyle. He has a great physique and often is seen indulging in highly spirited fitness and workout activities which involves a good package of weight training, running and cardio exercises.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ankit talks about his fitness secrets.
Check them here.
Cheat Food:
My cheat food is always Dal Makhani and Malai Kofta with Naan.
Favourite Exercise:
Push-ups.
Fruit or juices:
Always fruits
Stairs or lift:
Prefer stairs, but I live on a higher floor, so sometimes choose the lift.
Your best morning routine will comprise of:
Good strong coffee, walk with my pets, good morning workout and healthy and tasty breakfast.
Your favourite lockdown exercise:
Pushups and stairs.
Yoga Or Weights:
Weights.
Walking or Jogging:
Walking
Your take on health supplements:
We always need proper guidance before using any supplement, nothing is harmful if we use it within our limits.
Best way to burn calories:
A perfect combination of weight training and cardio.
One tip for everyday fitness:
Walk or jog at least 10000 steps every day. Good for overall health.
