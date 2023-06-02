A perfect combination of weight training and cardio is the best way to burn calories: Ankit Gulati

Ankit Gulati the talented actor who was last seen in Star Plus’ Chashni is happy to be in shape and seeks motivation from from rigorous workout schedules for a great lifestyle. He has a great physique and often is seen indulging in highly spirited fitness and workout activities which involves a good package of weight training, running and cardio exercises.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ankit talks about his fitness secrets.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

My cheat food is always Dal Makhani and Malai Kofta with Naan.

Favourite Exercise:

Push-ups.

Fruit or juices:

Always fruits

Stairs or lift:

Prefer stairs, but I live on a higher floor, so sometimes choose the lift.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Good strong coffee, walk with my pets, good morning workout and healthy and tasty breakfast.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Pushups and stairs.

Yoga Or Weights:

Weights.

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your take on health supplements:

We always need proper guidance before using any supplement, nothing is harmful if we use it within our limits.

Best way to burn calories:

A perfect combination of weight training and cardio.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Walk or jog at least 10000 steps every day. Good for overall health.

