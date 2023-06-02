ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

A perfect combination of weight training and cardio is the best way to burn calories: Ankit Gulati

Ankit Gulati who was last seen in Star Plus' Chashni is a fitness freak to the core. He shares his fitness secrets in our Fitness Segment at IWMBuzz.com. Read through and enjoy.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Jun,2023 11:01:00
A perfect combination of weight training and cardio is the best way to burn calories: Ankit Gulati

Ankit Gulati the talented actor who was last seen in Star Plus’ Chashni is happy to be in shape and seeks motivation from from rigorous workout schedules for a great lifestyle. He has a great physique and often is seen indulging in highly spirited fitness and workout activities which involves a good package of weight training, running and cardio exercises.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ankit talks about his fitness secrets.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

My cheat food is always Dal Makhani and Malai Kofta with Naan.

Favourite Exercise:

Push-ups.

Fruit or juices:

Always fruits

Stairs or lift:

Prefer stairs, but I live on a higher floor, so sometimes choose the lift.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Good strong coffee, walk with my pets, good morning workout and healthy and tasty breakfast.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Pushups and stairs.

Yoga Or Weights:

Weights.

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your take on health supplements:

We always need proper guidance before using any supplement, nothing is harmful if we use it within our limits.

Best way to burn calories:

A perfect combination of weight training and cardio.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Walk or jog at least 10000 steps every day. Good for overall health.

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli

The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame

Hills and beaches are always a perfect combination to travel: Abhishek Sharma 

Cycling is my favourite exercise: Ridhiema Tiwari 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Season 2 of Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness cancelled
Exclusive: Season 2 of Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness cancelled
I would want healthy competition between Ruhi Chaturvedi and me in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih
I would want healthy competition between Ruhi Chaturvedi and me in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih
Alia Bhatt is my fashion inspiration: Aarna Bhadoriya
Alia Bhatt is my fashion inspiration: Aarna Bhadoriya
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (22 - 28 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (22 - 28 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Exclusive: Abhay Bhargava to be a part of web series Aadhi Dulhan
Exclusive: Abhay Bhargava to be a part of web series Aadhi Dulhan
As an actor, maintaining healthy skin and keeping body hydrated is paramount to me: Ashi Singh
As an actor, maintaining healthy skin and keeping body hydrated is paramount to me: Ashi Singh
Latest Stories
Chidiakhana Review: A Genial Coming Of Age Saga
Chidiakhana Review: A Genial Coming Of Age Saga
What’s keeping Hansika Motwani thrilled and happy?
What’s keeping Hansika Motwani thrilled and happy?
Rakul Preet pens heartfelt birthday wish for R. Madhavan
Rakul Preet pens heartfelt birthday wish for R. Madhavan
Maamannan Audio Launch: Keerthy Suresh drops vintage poster look
Maamannan Audio Launch: Keerthy Suresh drops vintage poster look
A Turkish toast to friendship by Samantha for Vijay Deverakonda, see pics
A Turkish toast to friendship by Samantha for Vijay Deverakonda, see pics
Nora Fatehi gets her galactic glam in glitters
Nora Fatehi gets her galactic glam in glitters
Read Latest News