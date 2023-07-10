I have a love for weights: Dushyant Kathuria, Fitness Model

Fitness model Dushyant Kathuria, has earned huge popularity on social media platforms with his fitness posts. He enjoys helping and grooming people and inspires his fans and followers to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. Dushyant is also an entrepreneur in the capital, Delhi. He has also won many awards and the recent one was awarded by Bollywood Diva, Malaika Arora.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Dushyant talks about his fitness secrets and much more.

Read them here.

Cheat Food:

Mcdonalds’ is my cheat diet.

Favourite Exercise:

Back exercises

Fruit or juices:

Juices, I love them.

Stairs or lift:

I prefer stairs, on the day when I have a leg day lined up. It is like warming up before hitting the gym. Otherwise, it will be the lift.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

I start my day with coconut water followed by my breakfast

Favourite exercise during lockdown:

During lockdown, I did mostly free hand training.. push-ups and squats

Yoga Or Weights:

I have a love for weights.

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your take on health supplements:

Under proper supervision and guidance, health supplementation is good. One should have proper knowledge and research though. And one should distinguish between supplements and steroids.

Best way to burn calories:

Cardio is always a must as post-weight training and lots of fluids help with a proper diet.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Just be in your workout routine no matter what .. diet always helps!

