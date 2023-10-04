Running and swimming are the best ways to burn calories: Zuber K Khan

Talented actor Zuber K Khan, who is known for his roles in TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Naagin, and Manmohini among others, is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. Zuber revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

My cheat food is Biryani.

Favourite exercise?

Chest and arm exercises

Fruits or juices?

Fruit.

Stairs or lift?

Lift.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Meditation followed by weights and cardio.

Walking or Jogging:

Jogging

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Home workouts

Your take on health suppliments

Natural food which contains high protein.

Best way to burn calories-

Running and swimming.

One tip for everyday fitness?

Consistency is the key, diet, workout and rest are the three pillars of the body.

Also Read: Being a household name to the biggest ‘Born on web’, Actor Barkha Singh’s success is inspirational: “I am constantly on the lookout for diverse and powerful roles”

Also Read: An important message from Akshay Kumar to the youth, amidst the release of ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ – watch video!

Also Read: Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (25 September – 1 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Also Read: Anupamaa Update: Producer Rajan Shahi calls Samar’s death the ‘biggest blow to a mother’; hints at Anuj-Anupamaa separation