Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Running and swimming are the best ways to burn calories: Zuber K Khan

Talented actor Zuber K Khan, who is known for his roles in TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Naagin, Manmohini, revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Oct,2023 12:38:13
Running and swimming are the best ways to burn calories: Zuber Khan 858050

Talented actor Zuber K Khan, who is known for his roles in TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Naagin, and Manmohini among others, is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. Zuber revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

My cheat food is Biryani.

Favourite exercise?

Chest and arm exercises

Fruits or juices?

Fruit.

Stairs or lift?

Lift.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Meditation followed by weights and cardio.

Walking or Jogging:

Jogging

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Home workouts

Your take on health suppliments

Natural food which contains high protein.

Best way to burn calories-

Running and swimming.

One tip for everyday fitness?

Consistency is the key, diet, workout and rest are the three pillars of the body.

Also Read: Being a household name to the biggest ‘Born on web’, Actor Barkha Singh’s success is inspirational: “I am constantly on the lookout for diverse and powerful roles”

Also Read: An important message from Akshay Kumar to the youth, amidst the release of ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ – watch video!

Also Read: Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (25 September – 1 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Also Read: Anupamaa Update: Producer Rajan Shahi calls Samar’s death the ‘biggest blow to a mother’; hints at Anuj-Anupamaa separation

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Malini in Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka is not your typical TV mom: Nausheen Ali Sardar 858038
Malini in Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka is not your typical TV mom: Nausheen Ali Sardar
Anupamaa Update: Producer Rajan Shahi calls Samar's death the 'biggest blow to a mother'; hints at Anuj-Anupamaa separation 858024
Anupamaa Update: Producer Rajan Shahi calls Samar’s death the ‘biggest blow to a mother’; hints at Anuj-Anupamaa separation
I am happy to be in a film that celebrates women and India's achievements: Raima Sen on The Vaccine War 858008
I am happy to be in a film that celebrates women and India’s achievements: Raima Sen on The Vaccine War
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (25 September - 1 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 857815
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (25 September – 1 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Actor Saurrabh Kushwaha talks about his 'Kaala' experience 857627
Actor Saurrabh Kushwaha talks about his ‘Kaala’ experience
Exclusive: Senior actor Somesh Agarwal joins the cast of Colors' Chaand Jalne Laga 857632
Exclusive: Senior actor Somesh Agarwal joins the cast of Colors’ Chaand Jalne Laga

Latest Stories

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha places her firm trust in Mohan 858051
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha places her firm trust in Mohan
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi refuses to return to Oberoi mansion without Lakshmi 858039
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi refuses to return to Oberoi mansion without Lakshmi
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal Malhotra FREAKS out; know why 858033
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal Malhotra FREAKS out; know why
Is Priyanka Out Of Jee Le Zara? Here Is The Truth 858029
Is Priyanka Chopra Out Of Jee Le Zara? Here Is The Truth
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao blessed with a baby girl 858027
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao blessed with a baby girl
Exclusive: Malayalam actor Nishan Nanaiah bags Nagesh Kukunoor's series Trail of Assassin 858023
Exclusive: Malayalam actor Nishan Nanaiah bags Nagesh Kukunoor’s series Trail of Assassin
Read Latest News