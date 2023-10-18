Lifestyle | Home Decor

I would like to steal away Mannat from Mr. SRK: Sahil Singh Sambyal

Sahil Singh Sambyal, who will be seen in 'Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani', candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. He revealed his favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Young and talented Sahil Singh Sambyal, who made his acting debut on TV screens, playing the role of Vasuki Naag in Tejasswi Prakash starrer popular supernatural series Naagin 6, will be seen in ‘Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani’. The actor is in love with his house hence, he candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. He revealed his favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

I like to spend my time on the balcony of the house. That is where I am more peaceful & creative

What should your dream house look like?

I really want my dream house to be peaceful & full of spirits apart from being big too at the same time. I want to name it after my mother.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

I like my house to be plain white & black as these are my favorite colors

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

I like to steal away Mannat from Mr. SRK

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

I would like to call Ranbir Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as I will take a lot of acting lessons from them privately.

What should your window view look like?

I want to see the whole Mumbai city and sunrise from my window.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I don’t like the washroom area too much.

Wallpaper or paint?

I like to have both motivational wallpapers and also I like to have artistic paintings in my house.

