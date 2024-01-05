My dream house has to be a cozy space, with loads of paintings and photographs on the walls: Tanish Neeraj

Tanish Neeraj, who is known for his role Yuvan Mathur in web series, Dehati Ladke, is in love with his house and candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. The actor revealed his favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

It has to be where my bookshelf and painting supplies are. It is a corner that I go to for all things warm, creative, arty and fun.

What should your dream house look like?

My dream house has to be a cozy space, with loads of paintings and photographs on the walls. I would want it to be exquisite, yet simple, filled with articles related to storytelling, art and music. A Narnia-style walk-in wardrobe that is hidden would be a pretty cool addition too, so would be a bar that serves bobba tea and milkshakes.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

I would love to go for off-white, hues of either brown or emerald and a little bit of gold, here and there.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Alia Bhatt’s Juhu home. I think our aesthetics and sense of a cozy space match a lot.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

Having my parents and my dog over would be nice. Post that a reunion house party with my college friends would seal the deal for me.

What should your window view look like?

I absolutely love sunlight. So all the windows must fill my house with natural light. About the view, I would definitely enjoy an unobstructed one of the sunset every day with anything else that involves nature.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

Don’t we all have that one chair or sofa that we over use with all the things we are lazy to organise? Just that chair.

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint, mostly. But if I ever get bored with it, I can always amp it up with a wallpaper.