My window should have sea view which brings in the positive energy: Anju Rajiv

Anju Rajiv, who is known for Chashni, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Shaka Laka Bhoom Bhoom among others is in love with her house, so she candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. The actress revealed her favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

The green corner, where I enjoy my tea sip by sip surrounded by my plants.

What should your dream house look like?

My dream house will have a sunroof to let in natural light. A place where everything has a significance and a story behind it. Being surrounded by nature (have elements like plants and artificial fountains).

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Bright and soothing colors like white and lemon yellow is my choice for creating a fresh and open atmosphere in the house. These colors can enhance the sense of space and provide a cheerful ambiance.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Ellen DeGeneres

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My family and loved ones.

What should your window view look like?

My window should have sea view which brings in the positive/radiant energy every morning and calmness at night.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I like every corner of my house as it has been created with lots of love and memories.

Wallpaper or paint?

A mixture of both but mostly paint.