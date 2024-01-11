My dream house should look like Amitabh Bachchan’s house Jalsa: Nikhlesh Rathore

Nikhlesh Rathore, who is known for his role in shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Mithai, Wagle Ki Duniya, and Krishna Chali London, Siya Ke Ram, is currently essaying the iconic role of Bharat in the mythological show ‘Srimad Ramayana’. The actor is in love with his house and he candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. The actor revealed his favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My hall and couch

What should your dream house look like?

My dream house should look like Amitabh Bachchan’s house Jalsa.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

I would love to go for light grey and yellow

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Big B’s Jalsa.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

Close friends.

What should your window view look like?

Sea view like Lakshadweep

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I like every corner of my house

Wallpaper or paint?

Wallpaper

