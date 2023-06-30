ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Home Decor

My dream house should be big and grand: Samarth Jurel of Maitree fame

Samarth Jurel who is presently seen playing the lead in Zee TV's Maitree talks about his home and its decor. Read here to know his likes and dislikes in our home decor segment at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Jun,2023 17:05:47
My dream house should be big and grand: Samarth Jurel of Maitree fame

Samarth Jurel the young lad who plays the lead role of Harsh in Zee TV’s Maitree loves to have his own taste in the decor of his home. He likes a combination of shades, and even aspires to have a big house.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Samarth Jurel talks about his home and its decor.

Read it here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My favourite corner is the window side. I simply love it.

What should your dream house look like?

My dream house should look big, grand, something similar to a mansion.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

White and blue

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

None. I will like to stay in my own house, which is as per my liking.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My dad and mom.

What should your window view look like?

The sea-facing view is what I like. It so gives out the Bombay feel.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

Nothing as such.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

Posters of Movies.

Pizza is my all-time favourite cheat food: Manav Soneji

Paris will be my dream date destination: Seerat Kapoor of Imlie fame

Mindful eating is the best way to good fitness: Piya Valecha 

Yoga for me is like meditation and not exercise: Akangsha Rawat on International Yoga Day 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

