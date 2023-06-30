My dream house should be big and grand: Samarth Jurel of Maitree fame

Samarth Jurel the young lad who plays the lead role of Harsh in Zee TV’s Maitree loves to have his own taste in the decor of his home. He likes a combination of shades, and even aspires to have a big house.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Samarth Jurel talks about his home and its decor.

Read it here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My favourite corner is the window side. I simply love it.

What should your dream house look like?

My dream house should look big, grand, something similar to a mansion.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

White and blue

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

None. I will like to stay in my own house, which is as per my liking.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My dad and mom.

What should your window view look like?

The sea-facing view is what I like. It so gives out the Bombay feel.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

Nothing as such.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

Posters of Movies.

