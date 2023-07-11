Northern Europe is my dream date destination: Suchit Vikram Singh

Actor Suchit Vikram Singh who was recently seen in the web series Dahaad, starring Sonakshi Sinha is a romantic by heart. Suchit who was last seen in Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus has earlier featured in TV shows Naagin 5, Shrimad Bhagat Mahapuran, Surya Putra Karna, Crime Patrol and Savitri Devi College & Hospital among others. Suchit is also known for his dance skills as he joined the screen space with popular Falguni Pathak in her comeback video song after 20 years, titled ‘Madhmithu Naam’.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Suchit talks about his dream date destination, the idea about love and much more.

Read here.

How should your dream date look like?

Very simple, not glamorous

Your favourite romantic movie?

Aashiqui 2

What is your dream date destination?

Northern Europe

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I would say “I don’t know how to patao so plz help me with what it takes to impress you”

What does love mean to you:

Magical

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Saif and Kareena

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

None, just the way you are born, pure by heart.

