Lifestyle | Travel

My favourite travel buddy is Yash Sinha: Amrapalli Gupta

Amrapalli Gupta, who is currently entertaining masses with her negative portrayal of Shagun in Zee TV’s popular show Meet, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed her travel buddy, road trip experience, and more

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Jul,2023 14:22:05
Amrapalli Gupta, who is currently entertaining masses with her negative portrayal of Shagun in Zee TV’s popular show Meet, loves to travel and explore new places and hence got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed her travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

All three of them

Your most memorable travel was:

When I was pregnant in 2015, I had travelled to Paris, Rome, Venice, and Switzerland, and it was my most memorable travel.

Your favorite travel buddy:

Yash. After Yash, it is Kabir

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Styled up

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

All three of them

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I like travelling with Yash.

Any road trip experience:

I recently went to Nashik with Yash and Kabir. It was a wonderful experience.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Dancing.

