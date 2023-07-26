My favourite travel buddy is Yash Sinha: Amrapalli Gupta

Amrapalli Gupta, who is currently entertaining masses with her negative portrayal of Shagun in Zee TV’s popular show Meet, loves to travel and explore new places and hence got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed her travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

All three of them

Your most memorable travel was:

When I was pregnant in 2015, I had travelled to Paris, Rome, Venice, and Switzerland, and it was my most memorable travel.

Your favorite travel buddy:

Yash. After Yash, it is Kabir

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Styled up

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

All three of them

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I like travelling with Yash.

Any road trip experience:

I recently went to Nashik with Yash and Kabir. It was a wonderful experience.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Dancing.

