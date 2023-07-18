ADVERTISEMENT
Neetu Pandey talks about her film Tavval

Neetu Pandey who was last seen in the Star Plus show Imlie, gets talking about her next project for which she is shooting in Ujjain. Read details here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Jul,2023 17:20:11
Actress Neetu Pandey is busy shooting for her film Tavval in Ujjain. Senior actress Neetu who was last seen in the TV show Imlie on Star Plus, is enjoying the good vibe of Ujjain as she shoots for her next film. Neetu recently wrapped up the shoot of Baba Azmi film Safia/Safdar, which was screened recently.

Neetu is in the good company of actors like Manoj Joshi, Arpit Ranka, Bhushan Pradhan and others for the film Tavval. The film is produced by Jay & Sha Motion Pictures.

Talking about the film, Neetu tells us, “The film is mytho-based with a layer of suspense and thrill in the story plot. Tavval means ‘Tabaahi’ and this is the fight between the good and the bad ultimately. It has been shot against the backdrop of Kaal Bhairav and also depicts the today’s Kalki and the powers related. The story is about a main family and how the good and the bad exist in the same family creating conflicts and thrill.”

Neetu always looks out for stories and roles that are unique and push her to cross her comfort zone as a performer. “I am happy with the kind of projects that I have as of now. Looking forward to getting more in the near future.”

Best of luck!!

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

