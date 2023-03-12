In the Indian film business, actresses Hansika Motwani and Shilpa Shetty are both well-known. Their immaculate sense of style is just as well regarded as their acting prowess. So fansSo fans couldn’t help but compare the two actresses’ fashion choices and conclude whose ruched bodycon dress was hotter when they recently saw both of them wearing them.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

One of Hollywood’s most popular and gifted actresses is Shilpa Shetty. She debuted in the movie business with Shah Rukh Khan in the 1993 film Baazigar and hasn’t looked back since.

With the caption “outfit of the day,” Shilpa posted a stunning vintage promotional image on Instagram. In an off-shoulder yellow bodycon dress, the actress exuded power. The striking colour and ruched detail of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s dress are universally attractive, and they only accentuate the basic silhouette’s already rich texture. A side slit ran from the waistline to the hem of her bodycon midi. In addition, sheIn addition, she added accessories to her outfit, including a striking gold chain necklace and pointed stilettos.

On the other hand, Hansika Motwani looked lovely in the same attire as Shilpa Shetty; She completed a dress with a side split made of ice mesh and a pair of transparent high heels. Side-parted and wavy was how Hansika’s hair was fashioned. To achieve her dramatic makeup, she used dark pink-peach lipstick, kajal kohl, light pink blush, and dazzling enhanced cheekbones. The photo reveals her captivating posture and jawline as she adopts a curled stance, places her palm on her back, and lifts her face. Since she began her professional life as a young, talented TV performer many years ago, she has gone a long way. Yet, we recognise Hansika’s inclination to divulge excessive personal information to the media and the public.

Hansika dressed flirtatiously and playfully, while Shilpa looked stylish and exquisite. Both women looked great in their clothes, making it impossible to decide which dress was more seductive. One thing is for sure, though: both of these gifted actors are trendsetters in their own right and have an excellent sense of style.

