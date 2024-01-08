2 men attempt to enter Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, arrested

Two individuals hailing from Punjab attempted to enter Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, leading to their arrest by the Panvel police. As per reports in Mint, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 4, when the accused, identified as Ajesh Kumar Gila and Gurusevaksingh Sikh, allegedly tried to bypass security measures by jumping over the farmhouse fence.

Salman’s farmhouse, named Arpita after his sister, is situated in the Waje village in Panvel, near Mumbai. The accused, believed to be avid fans of the actor, were apprehended by the farmhouse’s vigilant security guard, Mohammed Hussain, who promptly alerted the local authorities. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the individuals, aged 23, hailed from the Fazilka district in Punjab. They were found carrying fake identification, presenting themselves as Maheshkumar Ramniwas and Vinod Kumar Radheshyam from Balia district in Uttar Pradesh. The police have since filed charges of trespassing and forgery against the duo.

Salman has been facing threats, prompting the Mumbai police to provide him with Y+ security. Advised to minimize travel and exercise caution, Salman has taken additional measures to enhance his security, including obtaining a gun license for self-protection. Notably, he also invested in a new bulletproof car last year.

Also Read: LiveMint Unveils Al-Themed Union Budget 2024: An Opportunity for Brands to Surge Ahead

Also Read: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri explored 4 less tracked but magnificent beaches of Goa, says, “India is full of quiet, serene, long, clean and safe beaches with healthy marine life and surrounded by wonderful people!