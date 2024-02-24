Exclusive: Anuj Sharmma to play lead in upcoming film Bhootagatam

Talented actor Anuj Sharmma, who has featured in projects like Bamini and Boys, Parrvarish 2, Aadat Se Majboor, Forever, has bagged a new project. IWMBuzz.com has now exclusively learnt that the actor will playing lead in upcoming film Bhootagatam.

Produced SPN Productions, this horror comedy movie is shot completely in Jaipur. It is said to have light hearted situational humour. The movie is directed by Yajuvendra Singh. The platform on which the movie is going to release is kept under wraps.

OTT platforms, which deliver a wide array of digital content directly to consumers over the internet, transforming the way we consume content. These platforms, accessible at the tap of a screen, are redefining the entertainment landscape, and their impact is both revolutionary and intriguing. As we project into the future, it is evident that the impact of OTT platforms on the entertainment industry will be profound by 2040.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates on the telly and digital world.

Also Read: The surprising twist to the character in Rabb Se Hai Dua makes it all the more interesting: Dheeraj Dhoopar on his entry in the Zee TV show

Also Read: Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day With The First Bonafide Hit of 2024 – Fighter! The film to screen nationwide in cinemas at just Rs 99

Also Read: Indian television’s two biggest brands: Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, and Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan