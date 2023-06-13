Exclusive: Perry Chhabra bags Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail

Young child artist Perry Chhabra, who is known for her work in the movie Lappad, has bagged a new project. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be a part of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming film, 12th Fail.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra will direct 12th Fail and will feature Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Maruti Nandan Pachauri is the Production Manager of the film. It is reportedly a text-to-screen adaptation of author Anurag Pathak’s bestseller of the same name.

The book inspired by true events, revolves around the story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a village boy from an impoverished background who fails in his 12th standard exams. Yet, with his passion, he becomes an IPS officer.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Medha Shankar and Priyanshu Chatterjee being roped in for the film.

We buzzed Perry but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Also Read: Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play a lead in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Exclusive: Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Sanjay Choudhary in web series Aadhi Dulhan