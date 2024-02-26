Exclusive: Rudra Soni to play lead in upcoming movie Land Jihad

Rudra Soni, the popular actor, who is known for portraying the role of Manav in the children fantasy television show, Baalveer and Bajirao in Indian Historical Television series Peshwa Bajirao, has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen playing the lead in an upcoming movie named Land Jihad.

The project is produced by Malax Media Entertainment & RR Dixit Entertainment. It is directed by Narayan Dixit. The team recently shot for the movie in Uttar Pradesh. It is said to be a theatrical release.

Rudra started his career with the show Kahiin to Hoga. In 2012, he became popular playing the character of Manav in the TV serial Baal Veer. He also played Bajirao in the drama Peshwa Bajirao and King Antipas in television series Yeshu. In 2015, he appeared in the Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani featuring Ranveer Singh.

We reached out to the actor for a comment but did not get revert.

