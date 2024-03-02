Exclusive: Vidhaan Sharma and Brinda Dahal roped in for Land Jihad

We at IWMBuzz.com are exclusively reporting about the upcoming movie Land Jihad. Produced by Malax Media Entertainment & RR Dixit Entertainment, the film is directed by Narayan Dixit. We earlier informed audiences about Rudra Soni, Samikssha Batnagar Ankit Raj, Sayaji Shinde, Ankit Bhardwaj and Hiten Tejwani being part of the project.

Now, we hear talented actors Vidhaan Sharma and Brinda Dahal have been roped in for the film. Vidhaan is known for his work in projects like Sooryavanshi, Dashmi and Yeh Hai Chahatein. Brinda was a contestant on Dance India Dance Junior Masters Season 4. Rudra Soni is known for portraying the role of Manav in the children fantasy television show, Baalveer and Bajirao in Indian Historical Television series Peshwa Bajirao.

Ankit Raj has played a variety of characters in different television shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and Laado 2 – Veerpur Ki Mardaani. Sayaji’s performance in a 1987 Marathi play titled Zulva was very well received, and since then he started gaining popularity among the circle of stalwarts. Ankit Bhardwaj is role of Sanjay in Colors channel popular show Thapki Pyaar Ki and role of Chandrasen – Prince of Marwar in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap.

We reached out to the actors for a comment but did not get revert.

