Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na is my favourite Hindi song: Sharad Jagtiani

Sharad Jagtiani the talented actor has a ear for good music. He has his favourites in varied styles of music. He talks about his passion for music here for the segment on IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jul,2023 10:48:31
Actor Sharad Jagtiani who was seen in Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, is a passionate listener of music. He sings too and creates his own version of his favourite songs, that’s the level of passion he has in music.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sharad talks about his love for music.

What is your go-to song?

Night Changes by One Direction

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

My own version of Dumadum Mast Kalandar

The significance of listening to songs for you is:

Mood Uplifter

What is your favourite song?

Big Yellow Taxi by Counting Crows and Yellow by Coldplay

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

Aur Is Dil Mein from Imaandaar was the first song I sang on stage.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na from Ghar

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

Gazab Ka Hai Din from QSQT

Your Favourite Dance Song?

Aa Zara from Murder 2

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

I’m single but it would have been Tumse Milke from Parinda

A song that describes your family:

I’m going to write one soon

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

