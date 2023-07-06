Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na is my favourite Hindi song: Sharad Jagtiani

Actor Sharad Jagtiani who was seen in Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, is a passionate listener of music. He sings too and creates his own version of his favourite songs, that’s the level of passion he has in music.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sharad talks about his love for music.

Check here.

What is your go-to song?

Night Changes by One Direction

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

My own version of Dumadum Mast Kalandar

The significance of listening to songs for you is:

Mood Uplifter

What is your favourite song?

Big Yellow Taxi by Counting Crows and Yellow by Coldplay

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

Aur Is Dil Mein from Imaandaar was the first song I sang on stage.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na from Ghar

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

Gazab Ka Hai Din from QSQT

Your Favourite Dance Song?

Aa Zara from Murder 2

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

I’m single but it would have been Tumse Milke from Parinda

A song that describes your family:

I’m going to write one soon

