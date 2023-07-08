Balancing is an art that you learn by yourself: Anupama Solanki

Anupama Solanki who is presently seen in the TV show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani feels that it is very important to balance out life well. She claims that it is important to lead a healthy and fulfilling life.

“Balancing is very important for everyone and if you won’t balance, surely you will lose. Some people lose their relationships, some people lose their own selves. Balancing is an art that nobody taught you, so it is a craft in itself that you have learned by yourself.” she says.

She adds, “Unsuccessful people are always busy and successful people are always free; this is what I understand in Mumbai. Checking your phone in the morning and seeing your blue screen at night become extremely dangerous this day for your health. The phone is more dangerous than Covid 19 because excess of anything is bad. The phone is like slow poison and we did not get any solution yet for this.”

She says that this was not an issue earlier. “20 years back, life was difficult but there were no panic or heart attacks but now we have anxiety issues, depression etc and we have no solution. I feel these days the biggest problem is lifestyle, that’s why tolerance and patience levels are affected. According to me, the government should start health campaigns for awareness about stress and phones.”

Well said, Anupama!!

The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame

Hills and beaches are always a perfect combination to travel: Abhishek Sharma

Cycling is my favourite exercise: Ridhiema Tiwari

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli