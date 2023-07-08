ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Balancing is an art that you learn by yourself: Anupama Solanki

Anupama Solanki who is presently seen in Nath Krishna aur Gauri Ki Kahani talks about the art of balancing, and specifies how important it is for a healthy life and well-being.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Jul,2023 16:30:39
Balancing is an art that you learn by yourself: Anupama Solanki

Anupama Solanki who is presently seen in the TV show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani feels that it is very important to balance out life well. She claims that it is important to lead a healthy and fulfilling life.

“Balancing is very important for everyone and if you won’t balance, surely you will lose. Some people lose their relationships, some people lose their own selves. Balancing is an art that nobody taught you, so it is a craft in itself that you have learned by yourself.” she says.

She adds, “Unsuccessful people are always busy and successful people are always free; this is what I understand in Mumbai. Checking your phone in the morning and seeing your blue screen at night become extremely dangerous this day for your health. The phone is more dangerous than Covid 19 because excess of anything is bad. The phone is like slow poison and we did not get any solution yet for this.”

She says that this was not an issue earlier. “20 years back, life was difficult but there were no panic or heart attacks but now we have anxiety issues, depression etc and we have no solution. I feel these days the biggest problem is lifestyle, that’s why tolerance and patience levels are affected. According to me, the government should start health campaigns for awareness about stress and phones.”

Well said, Anupama!!

The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame

Hills and beaches are always a perfect combination to travel: Abhishek Sharma 

Cycling is my favourite exercise: Ridhiema Tiwari 

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
MS Dhoni has always been my favorite sportsperson: Abhishek Sharma
MS Dhoni has always been my favorite sportsperson: Abhishek Sharma
It was exciting to see the amalgamation of our show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan with the new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Ranveer Singh Malik
It was exciting to see the amalgamation of our show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan with the new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Ranveer Singh Malik
I am always eager to play all kinds of sports: Aashish K.N Mehrotra
I am always eager to play all kinds of sports: Aashish K.N Mehrotra
My role in Pret Boys is one of the best: Shardul Pandit
My role in Pret Boys is one of the best: Shardul Pandit
I would love to cook for Amitabh Bachchan: Utkarsha Naik
I would love to cook for Amitabh Bachchan: Utkarsha Naik
I believe that till there is music, there is hope: Manyuu Doshi
I believe that till there is music, there is hope: Manyuu Doshi
Latest Stories
Kartik Aaryan makes lavish Rs. 17.50 crore property purchase in Mumbai’s Juhu, say reports
Kartik Aaryan makes lavish Rs. 17.50 crore property purchase in Mumbai’s Juhu, say reports
Exclusive: Ananya Dwivedi roped in for web series Plot 1 By 2
Exclusive: Ananya Dwivedi roped in for web series Plot 1 By 2
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram refuses to reveal his relationship truth with Kriti to Shalini
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram refuses to reveal his relationship truth with Kriti to Shalini
MS Dhoni is Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘go to man’, read latter’s heartfelt post
MS Dhoni is Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘go to man’, read latter’s heartfelt post
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing baby bump in new video
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing baby bump in new video
Huge anticipation & excitement for ‘Jawan’ – trailer announcement news trends on internet!
Huge anticipation & excitement for ‘Jawan’ – trailer announcement news trends on internet!
Read Latest News