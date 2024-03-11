Exclusive: Smita Sharan to enter Nazara’s show Beti Hamari Anmol

Young and talented beauty Smita Sharan, who was last seen in shows like Lakshmi Ghar Aayi and Bhagwan Parshuram, is all set to entertain masses in a new show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in Nazara’s show Beti Hamari Anmol produced by Raakesh Paswan. The show stars Juhi Aslam and Pratham Kunwar.

As per a reliable source, “Smita will be seen playing parallel lead in the storyline.”

The story revolves around Anmol, a young woman from a small town. She faces challenges posed by societal norms that hinder girls from such backgrounds in education, career, and marriage. Adding to her plight, her short stature leads to social bias, earning her the label of a “Dwarf.” Despite unfavorable circumstances, Anmol’s determination empowers her to confront hostility from in-laws and society. She becomes a doctor in the hospital where her father works as a custodian. Her journey restores honor and pride in her family. Anmol’s saga resonates deeply, portraying how one’s resolute spirit can triumph over any obstruction in life.

