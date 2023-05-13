ADVERTISEMENT
#HappyMothersDay: I owe everything to my mother: Dil Diyaan Gallaan actress Kaveri Priyam

Mothers want what’s best for their children and daughters look up to their mothers for inspiration and advice. Like every daughter, Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan lead actress Kaveri Priyam also shares a special bond with her mother.

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 May,2023 13:57:56
There's nothing quite as special as the unique and unbreakable relationship between a mother and her daughter.

On Mother’s Day, Kaveri reveals her special bond with her mother, she says, “On this special day, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the woman who gave me life, my mother. She is my strength, my inspiration, and my constant support. Her love and guidance have been the driving force behind everything I have accomplished, and I owe everything to her. And while shooting for Sony SAB’s ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’, I am fortunate to have found another mother figure in Jasjeet Babbar, who plays my grandmother in the show. Her kindness, warmth, and wisdom have profoundly impacted me, and I am grateful to have her in my life. To all the mothers out there, Happy Mother’s Day! Your love and sacrifices make the world a better place.”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

