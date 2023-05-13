#HappyMothersDay: I owe everything to my mother: Dil Diyaan Gallaan actress Kaveri Priyam

Mothers want what’s best for their children and daughters look up to their mothers for inspiration and advice. Like every daughter, Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan lead actress Kaveri Priyam also shares a special bond with her mother.

There’s nothing quite as special as the unique and unbreakable relationship between a mother and her daughter. Mothers want what’s best for their children and daughters look up to their mothers for inspiration and advice. Like every daughter, Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan lead actress Kaveri Priyam also shares a special bond with her mother.

On Mother’s Day, Kaveri reveals her special bond with her mother, she says, “On this special day, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the woman who gave me life, my mother. She is my strength, my inspiration, and my constant support. Her love and guidance have been the driving force behind everything I have accomplished, and I owe everything to her. And while shooting for Sony SAB’s ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’, I am fortunate to have found another mother figure in Jasjeet Babbar, who plays my grandmother in the show. Her kindness, warmth, and wisdom have profoundly impacted me, and I am grateful to have her in my life. To all the mothers out there, Happy Mother’s Day! Your love and sacrifices make the world a better place.”

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: My mother’s unwavering love and sacrifice have been the pillars of my life: Dhruv Tara actor Ishaan Dhawan

Also Read: My mother and I share a bond that’s more akin to friendship than parent-child relationship: Shweta Gulati