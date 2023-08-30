Television | Celebrities

Varun Badola who has two sisters Alka Kaushal and Kalindi talks about his special bond with them. He talks about how the festival of Rakshabandhan has changed for them in all these years.

Versatile actor Varun Badola has two sisters Alka Kaushal and Kalindi. Rakshabandhan has always been a happy festival for the family, mostly during their growing-up days. Today, that is 30 August being celebrated as Rakshabandhan all over, and Varun talks about the amazing bond he shares with his sisters.

Says Varun, “In the last 30 years, we have not been in the same city during Rakshabandhan. It is part of life. When we are in town, we meet and catch up. Nowadays, we meet more often because of our kids. My sisters’ daughters come over so that they can tie Rakhi to my son. So mostly it is family time.”

Talking about celebrating the day as a special occasion, Varun states, “The charm of Rakshabandhan is not as it was earlier. It is not that we need to celebrate it on one particular day. Sisters are there for life and I do not believe in celebrating them for just one day in a year.”

Here’s wishing all our readers a very Happy Rakshabandhan!!

