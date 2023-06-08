ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

I want the superpower of being invisible: Sandesh Gour

Actor Sandesh Gour who has done TV shows like Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, Saraswatichandra etc, takes our Rapid Fire questions for our special segment at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Jun,2023 12:52:28
I want the superpower of being invisible: Sandesh Gour

Actor Sandesh Gour who has featured in TV shows Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, Saraswatichandra, Shapath, Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai, and web projects like Atrangi Ishq, Scar, Free Ka Bungalow etc, is an honest and frank individual.

In a chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sandesh takes our Rapid Fire questions.

Check them here.

The superpower you want to have:

The power of being invisible.

Film character you are similar to in real life:

Bittoo from the film Bunty aur Babli.

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

The works of PM Modi Sir inspire me.

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

New Morning, New Day, New Strategy & Dedication on Same Goal

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Dettol

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

Cooking

What kind of books you like to read:

Stories of Munshi Prem Chand & Saadat Hasan Manto.

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

Dubti Hui Kashti (Boat) Ko Samundar se bahar Nikaalna

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

Straight Hair

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar

Also Read: Exclusive: Rahul Dev roped in for Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
The pressure always comes from within me to excel: Viraj Nanda of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 fame
The pressure always comes from within me to excel: Viraj Nanda of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 fame
It feels great to be part of a long-running show: Aafreen Dabestani on her entry in Kumkum Bhagya
It feels great to be part of a long-running show: Aafreen Dabestani on her entry in Kumkum Bhagya
Exclusive: Simran Sharma bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Simran Sharma bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Neel Samarthh bags Sony TV's Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Exclusive: Neel Samarthh bags Sony TV's Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Our series UP65 will give out a lot of life lessons: Jay Thakkar
Our series UP65 will give out a lot of life lessons: Jay Thakkar
You do not have to do anything else if you know how to impress your audience: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
You do not have to do anything else if you know how to impress your audience: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Latest Stories
Paris will be my dream date destination: Ali Khan
Paris will be my dream date destination: Ali Khan
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush, Shalu and Bani conspire to stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s engagement
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush, Shalu and Bani conspire to stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s engagement
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan gets thrown out of the house on his wedding day
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan gets thrown out of the house on his wedding day
Meet spoiler: Sarkar suffers paralysis attack
Meet spoiler: Sarkar suffers paralysis attack
Divyanka Tripathi hails cool avocado smoothie this summer
Divyanka Tripathi hails cool avocado smoothie this summer
Sumedh Mudgalkar relishes his summer special comfort meal
Sumedh Mudgalkar relishes his summer special comfort meal
Read Latest News