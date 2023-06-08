I want the superpower of being invisible: Sandesh Gour

Actor Sandesh Gour who has featured in TV shows Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, Saraswatichandra, Shapath, Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai, and web projects like Atrangi Ishq, Scar, Free Ka Bungalow etc, is an honest and frank individual.

In a chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sandesh takes our Rapid Fire questions.

Check them here.

The superpower you want to have:

The power of being invisible.

Film character you are similar to in real life:

Bittoo from the film Bunty aur Babli.

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

The works of PM Modi Sir inspire me.

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

New Morning, New Day, New Strategy & Dedication on Same Goal

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Dettol

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

Cooking

What kind of books you like to read:

Stories of Munshi Prem Chand & Saadat Hasan Manto.

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

Dubti Hui Kashti (Boat) Ko Samundar se bahar Nikaalna

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

Straight Hair

