I want the superpower of reading minds: Mukund Kapahi

Actor Mukund Kapahi who is presently seen in Dangal's show Sindoor Ki Keemat takes our Rapid Fire questions. Check his answers here. Know more about his through this Rapid Fire segment at IWMBuzz.com

Actor Mukund Kapahi who is presently seen in the role of Gaurav in the Dangal show Sindoor Ki Keemat is frank about his thought process and mindset. He has also featured in TV shows like Naagin 6, Kaamnaa, Pisachini, Bade Achee Lagte Hain 2, Spy Bahu among others.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Mukund takes our Rapid Fire questions with all ease.

Check them here.

The superpower you want to have:

Reading minds

Film character you are similar to in real life:

None

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

I am inspired by thinking about my goals and finding ways to achieve them

Tell us a joke:

Life is a joke…😄

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

Eagles fly alone, they fly higher

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Dettol

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

Cooking my own food

What kind of books you like to read:

I don’t read books

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

I will draw myself imagining myself in the next 5 years

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

Spikey hair best suits me.

