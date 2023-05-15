ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

I want the superpower of reading minds: Mukund Kapahi

Actor Mukund Kapahi who is presently seen in Dangal's show Sindoor Ki Keemat takes our Rapid Fire questions. Check his answers here. Know more about his through this Rapid Fire segment at IWMBuzz.com

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 May,2023 13:45:36
I want the superpower of reading minds: Mukund Kapahi

Actor Mukund Kapahi who is presently seen in the role of Gaurav in the Dangal show Sindoor Ki Keemat is frank about his thought process and mindset. He has also featured in TV shows like Naagin 6, Kaamnaa, Pisachini, Bade Achee Lagte Hain 2, Spy Bahu among others.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Mukund takes our Rapid Fire questions with all ease.

Check them here.

The superpower you want to have:

Reading minds

Film character you are similar to in real life:

None

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

I am inspired by thinking about my goals and finding ways to achieve them

Tell us a joke:

Life is a joke…😄

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

Eagles fly alone, they fly higher

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Dettol

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

Cooking my own food

What kind of books you like to read:

I don’t read books

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

I will draw myself imagining myself in the next 5 years

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

Spikey hair best suits me.

The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame 

I feel sexy all the time: Jayshree Soni

Dance every day to burn calories: Shonali Nagrani

I like to travel with my siblings: Monika Singh 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
#HappyMothersDay: I want to make my mother proud with my work: Avinash Mishra
#HappyMothersDay: I want to make my mother proud with my work: Avinash Mishra
#HappyMothersDay: I will send a lot of gifts to my mother on this special day: Hiba Nawab
#HappyMothersDay: I will send a lot of gifts to my mother on this special day: Hiba Nawab
Exclusive: Apeksha Malviya to enter Dangal show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2
Exclusive: Apeksha Malviya to enter Dangal show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2
I relate a lot to Harsh of Maitree: Samarth Jurel
I relate a lot to Harsh of Maitree: Samarth Jurel
#HappyMothersDay: My mother is my best friend: Neeharika Roy
#HappyMothersDay: My mother is my best friend: Neeharika Roy
Exclusive: Avi Thakur bags Colors' Neerja
Exclusive: Avi Thakur bags Colors' Neerja
Latest Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Shocking!! Sai's life in danger
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Shocking!! Sai's life in danger
Exclusive: Ishtiyak Khan in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Exclusive: Ishtiyak Khan in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Imlie Spoiler: Rudra gets to know of Atharva being alive
Imlie Spoiler: Rudra gets to know of Atharva being alive
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant- Lakshmi and Rishi-Malishka’s double date drama
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant- Lakshmi and Rishi-Malishka’s double date drama
Nostalgia galore as Amazon miniTV releases the trailer of 90s family drama Yeh Meri Family
Nostalgia galore as Amazon miniTV releases the trailer of 90s family drama Yeh Meri Family
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir takes an important decision
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir takes an important decision
Read Latest News