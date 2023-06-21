ADVERTISEMENT
Music has the power to touch our hearts: Aditi Sharma on World Music Day

World Music Day symbolizes the transformative power of music to transcend boundaries, unite people, and spread joy, making it a truly remarkable and meaningful observance. TV actress Aditi Sharma, who essays the role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, believes music has the power to touch our hearts

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jun,2023 16:02:50
In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Aditi mentioned, “I believe that music has the power to touch our hearts and unite us all. Since my childhood, I have been a very big music enthusiast and have learned various musical instruments since it gives me peace. It is one of my passions and I’ve been fortunate to be part of television shows that incorporates music to create unforgettable moments on screen. World Music Day is a reminder that music knows no boundaries. It transcends language, culture, and background, touching the souls of people worldwide. Today, let’s embrace the diversity of music and appreciate its universal language.”

