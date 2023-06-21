Music has the power to touch our hearts: Aditi Sharma on World Music Day

World Music Day encourages the appreciation of diverse musical styles, fostering connections between different cultures and creating a sense of belonging. It symbolizes the transformative power of music to transcend boundaries, unite people, and spread joy, making it a truly remarkable and meaningful observance. TV actress Aditi Sharma, who essays the role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, believes music has the power to touch our hearts

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Aditi mentioned, “I believe that music has the power to touch our hearts and unite us all. Since my childhood, I have been a very big music enthusiast and have learned various musical instruments since it gives me peace. It is one of my passions and I’ve been fortunate to be part of television shows that incorporates music to create unforgettable moments on screen. World Music Day is a reminder that music knows no boundaries. It transcends language, culture, and background, touching the souls of people worldwide. Today, let’s embrace the diversity of music and appreciate its universal language.”

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Yoga teaches us to find calm amidst chaos, and to connect with ourselves: Ashi Singh on International Yoga Day

Also Read: Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti gives Raghavendra’s wedding contract to Samar over Surilii

Also Read: Exclusive: The Fame Game actor Tarun Gahlot in Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal