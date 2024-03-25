Television | Celebrities

As the vibrant festival of colors, Holi, approaches, actor Shakti Anand, renowned for his portrayal of Karan Luthra in Zee TV's beloved series Kundali Bhagya, shares his festive plans

The festival of colours, Holi is here. To celebrate Holi, friends, and families come together to have good food and smear colours on each other. As the vibrant festival of colors, Holi, approaches, actor Shakti Anand, renowned for his portrayal of Karan Luthra in Zee TV’s beloved series Kundali Bhagya, shares his festive plans in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com.

For Shakti, Holi is more than just a festival—it is an opportunity to revel in the joy of togetherness and create cherished memories with loved ones. He mentioned, “Holi, the festival of colours, is all about having lots of fun and excitement. Every year, I usually go to a Holi party or have one at my place, and I enjoy every moment with my friends and family. We always had delicious food like Kheer Poori, Aloo Ki Sabzi, and Achaar. But this year, I have planned a quick getaway with my family, and we’re planning to have an eco-friendly Holi, so I encourage my fans to use natural colours that are safe for the skin.”

“Let’s make this Holi full of love, laughter, and togetherness, making our world colorful and happy,” expressed Shakti, extending warm wishes for a joyous and safe Holi celebration to all.

Also Read: Exclusive: Swastik Productions to make mythological multiverse show titled Lakshmi Narayan for Colors; Srikant Dwivedi to play the central role