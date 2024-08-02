Exclusive: Aditi Asija joins the cast of Colors’ Durga

Actress Aditi Asija who has done episodics in Savdhaan India, CID etc, has joined the cast of Colors’ show Durga. Durga produced by Writer and Producer Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has gone on the floor. The cast and crew are presently shooting for the show in Jodhpur. The show has Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actor Aashay Mishra playing the lead. We also wrote about Indira Krishnan, Parineeta Borthakur, Jaya Binju Tyagi, Digvijay Purohit, Krrishna Soni being roped in to play pivotal roles in the show. If you have missed reading our stories, you can check here.

We now hear of Aditi Asija being part of the cast.

As per a reliable source, ” Aditi will play the onscreen wife of Krrishna Soni.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As we know, the production house launched its first original Hindi concept with Jhanak which is successful now. Jhanak raking good ratings, presently owning the No 2 slot across all GECs.

