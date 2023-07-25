Exclusive: Aleeza Khan to enter Zee TV's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Actress Aleeza Khan who has featured in TV shows Qubool Hai, Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan, Maddam Sir etc will soon enter the Zee TV show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. This show produced by LSD Films will see a court battle soon, with Radha being arrested.

Aleeza, we hear will play a lawyer by name Devika.

As per a reliable source, “Devika will be a close friend of both Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) from their college days. She will be the lawyer who will take centre stage. Devika will fight to get Radha (Neeharika Roy) jailed.”

OMG!!

What is the major accusation that will befall Radha?

As per the ongoing track, Damini is planning to kill Mohan during Teej. It will be interesting to see if this is the track that will get Radha behind bars. As we know, Mohan has clearly told Damini to move on in life as he has fallen in love with Radha. Damini wants to extract revenge.

We buzzed Aleeza and she confirmed her entry in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

