Exclusive: Geeta Bisht bags Colors’ Megha Barsenge

Actress Geeta Bisht who was recently seen in Star Plus’ Imlie, has now bagged Colors’ next. She will be part of the cast of Colors’ new show Megha Barsenge. Produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, the show has Neil Bhatt, Kinshuk Mahajan and Neha Rana playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of reporting exclusive newsbreaks related to the cast of the show. We wrote about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Neil Bhatt returning to TV fiction as the lead of this show. We also wrote about Junooniyatt fame Neha Rana playing the female lead opposite Neil Bhatt. We also wrote about Kinshuk Mahajan being the other male lead on the show. It was an IWMBuzz.com newsbreak about Akshay Anand, Yajuvendra Singh, Deepshikha Nagpal playing vital roles in the show. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check them here.

We now hear of Geeta Bisht bagging a vital role in the show.

