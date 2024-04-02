Exclusive: Ilishaa Powar joins the cast of Star Plus’ Meetha Khatta Pyaar Humara

Budding actress Ilishaa Powar who was seen in the web series Dil Hi Toh Tha, has been roped in for the Star Plus’ upcoming show, titled Meetha Khatta Pyaar Humara, which is produced by Panorama Entertainment. The show has Avinash Mishra, Prerna Singh and Aarchi Sachdeva playing the leads.

This show comes from Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment which recently launched Mangal Lakshmion Colors. The show stars Naman Shaw, Deepika Singh, Sanika Gaikwad and Sshubham Dipta playing lead roles.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported about Avinash Mishra playing the lead in the show. The actor was last seen in Star Plus’ serial, Faltu. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Marathi actresses Savita Malpekar, Anuradha Rajadhyaksha being a part of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Avinash Mishra to play the lead in Panorama Entertainment’s new show for Star Plus?

Exclusive: Marathi actress Savita Malpekar joins Avinash Mishra and Aarchi Sachdeva in Panorama Entertainment’s next for Star Plus

Panorama Entertainment has been producing some engaging concepts for TV and OTT space, a few of which include Poison, Mann Ati Sundar, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Ikyawann Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan etc. It is working on the ongoing TV show Mann Sundar for Dangal.

We buzzed Ilishaa but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.