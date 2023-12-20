Exclusive: Imlie fame Meena Nathani to enter Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga

Senior actress Meena Nathani who played an integral role in Star Plus’ Imlie, will soon be making her entry into Colors show Chand Jalne Laga. Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show recently saw the entry of Arjun (Sheezan Khan) and his family.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about actors Sai Ballal, Krishna Gokani Tumbar, Gurpreet Singh and Ivanka Das entering the show as the main family members of Arjun.

We now hear of veteran actress Meena Nathani entering the show.

As per a reliable source, “Meena will play the wife of Sai Ballal’s character. She will be the Nani of Arjun.”

She is known to have played Nani to Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) in Imlie.

There is a track going on where Nanaji is trying to find out the lineage of Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh). His blood sample was stealthily taken to test his DNA matching. It is being shown that Deva is the grandson of this couple.

As we know, in a big twist, Deva and Tara (Kanika Mann) are married now.

When contacted, Meena Nathani confirmed the news but did not want to get into details.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

