Exclusive: Jay Ppathak bags Star Plus’ Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua

Actor Jay Ppathak who was seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Maddam Sir will be part of the cast of the new Star Plus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua. The SVF Productions show is the Hindi version of the popular South show, Karthika Deepam which was also made in Bengali as Anurager Chhowa.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about Akshit Sukhija playing the lead role in the show. He will play a doctor with a kind heart. This will be an unusual love story, with the main girl being on the dusky side of her complexion. Actress Aditi Pandit will play the female lead. We at IWMBuzz.com also reported about Shubhaavi Choksey, Yashu Dhiman and Avinash Wadhawan bagging prime roles in the project.

Now we hear of Jay Ppathak bagging a prime role. He will play uncle to the male lead. He will be a positive character who will be an aide in this love story.

When contacted, Jay confirmed the news saying, “It will be an interesting role. The uncle shares a friendly bond with his nephew.”

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates from the TV, OTT and film spaces.