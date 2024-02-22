Exclusive: Jiya Rao to enter Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi

Young diva Jiya Rao, who is known for her work in projects like Parshuram Season 2, Apki Najaro Ne Smjha, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Wagle Ki Duniya, is all set to enter Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms. As per a source, “Jiya will belong to Lakshmi’s side of the family.”

In the recent episodes, viewers watched how in an unfortunate accident Lakshmi is presumed dead after the car she is traveling in explodes after falling off a cliff. Even as we see a devastated Rishi mourning her loss, the show is headed for a 7-year leap where Lakshmi is seen living in a village with her daughter, Parvati portrayed by Trisha Sarda.

Following the leap, the story takes a dramatic turn as Lakshmi finds herself in a village in Punjab, living with her aunt and her 6-year-old daughter. This transition marks a new journey for actor Aishwarya Khare, as she embraces the role of a mother for the first time in her acting career. Meanwhile, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) also adopted a son and named him Rohan.

We buzzed Jiya and channel spokesperson but did not get through to them.

