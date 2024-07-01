Exclusive: Jyoti Tiwari to feature in Colors’ Mishri

Actress Jyoti Tiwari who was last seen in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, will be seen in Colors’ upcoming show, Mishri. Produced by Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions, the show is about a narrative that celebrates the sweetness of relationships and unconventional bonds. Amid challenging circumstances, Mishri, Vaani, and Raghav’s lives intertwine, forming a chosen family and emotional refuge for one another. The show has Namish Taneja, Shruti Bhist, Megha Chakraborty playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of reporting when it comes to the cast on board this show. We have written exclusively about Namish Taneja and Shruti Bhist playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about Manmohan Tiwari, Prithvi Zutshi, Swati Chitnis bagging meaty roles. If you have not read the articles, you can check them here.

We now hear of Jyoti Tiwari playing the role of Supriya, which will be a positive role.

The show’s promo and first look at the main characters have been engaging and impressive. The show launches on 3rd July, and will interest viewers to sample it with its uniqueness and increased interest.

