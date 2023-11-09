Exclusive: Kajal Chonkar to enter Colors’ Suhaagan

Actress Kajal Chonkar who has featured in TV shows Chikoo – Yeh Ishq Nachaye, Mann Sundar, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal etc, will soon enter the Colors show Suhaagan. The show features Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma, Raghav Thakur. This show produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, earlier had child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj playing the roles of Bindiya and Payal respectively. Now the show has seen a generation leap with the children growing up.

Kajal will enter the male lead’s family and will play a very important role.

Kajal is a talented actress and is all set to prove her credentials in this role and show.

We buzzed Kajal but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for the crux of the story of Suhaagan on Colors, Bindiya and her younger sister, Payal live on a farm that their relatives plan to seize. After the death of their parents, the two sisters face many hurdles. Bindiya and Payal, the once loving sisters, clash due to their different ideologies. Bindiya is honest and hardworking, while Payal wants to be rich no matter what. As they grow up, the differences in the sister grows bigger and bigger.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Nimki Muhkiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan