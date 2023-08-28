Exclusive: Kirti Singh to join the cast of Zee TV's Ik Kudi Punjab Dii

Actress Kirti Singh who has predominantly been part of TV commercials has joined the cast of Zee TV’s new show. Zee TV is coming up with a show titled Ik Kudi Punjab Dii, which will be a family drama. The show is produced by Morani Brothers.

The promo of the show will be shot at a grand scale in Punjab, is what we hear. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Manish Khanna playing a pivotal role in the show. If you have missed reading this story, you can check it here.

We now hear of Kirti Singh being part of the cast in an integral role.

We buzzed the actress but did not get revert till we filed the story.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Zee TV is coming up with differentiated concepts. The promo of Guruodev Bhalla Productions’ Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, starring Manasi Joshi Roy has gone on air and has captivated audiences. The show is about a mother adopting her would-be daughter-in-law as her daughter and bringing her up.

