Exclusive: Megha Sharma bags Star Plus' Pandya Store

Megha Sharma has joined the cast of Star Plus' Pandya Store post its generation leap. Read the exclusive newsbreak here. The show is produced by Sphere Origin.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Jul,2023 14:45:44
Actress Megha Sharma who has featured in TV shows Baal Krishna, Mahakali will soon enter the Star Plus show Pandya Store. She will play one of the characters close to the Makwana family. The show produced by Sphere Origin has taken a leap post which the story will now focus on Natasha’s character and how she takes the legacy of Pandya Store forward.

As we know, the Makwana family is headed by its matriarch Amba (Ananya Khare). Megha will play Amba’s right hand, a close confidante who will be with her in all her scheming games.

As per a reliable source, “Amba and Chabili, the character Megha plays, will have a good bond. Amba will use Chabili to create fights at home.”

We buzzed Megha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get through for comments.

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

