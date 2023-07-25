ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Nikhil Parmar to enter Anupamaa

Nikhil Parmar who was seen in Heropanti 2, will enter the Star Plus show Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut, the show is going through a crucial phase in story line.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Jul,2023 18:35:41
Actor Nikhil Parmar who has featured in a cameo performance in Heropanti 2, will soon enter the Star Plus show Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, Anupamaa is going through a crucial phase wherein Anupamaa’s decision of not going to the USA along with Malti Devi has not gone down well with her. Malti Devi is looking at revenge, and has trapped Samar into it.

At this juncture, Nikhil Parmar will be making his entry into the show. Not much is known about the character as yet, but we hear that he will be part of an important flashback sequence. It is going to be part of one major twist in the plot, is what we have been informed.

Nikhil Parmar who has had a good theatrical backing too, is very much excited for his role in Anupamaa, is what we hear.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Star Plus but did not get revert.

As for Nikhil, he will be seen in the upcoming film Gudchadi.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

