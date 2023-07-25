Exclusive: Nikhil Parmar to enter Anupamaa

Actor Nikhil Parmar who has featured in a cameo performance in Heropanti 2, will soon enter the Star Plus show Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, Anupamaa is going through a crucial phase wherein Anupamaa’s decision of not going to the USA along with Malti Devi has not gone down well with her. Malti Devi is looking at revenge, and has trapped Samar into it.

At this juncture, Nikhil Parmar will be making his entry into the show. Not much is known about the character as yet, but we hear that he will be part of an important flashback sequence. It is going to be part of one major twist in the plot, is what we have been informed.

Nikhil Parmar who has had a good theatrical backing too, is very much excited for his role in Anupamaa, is what we hear.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Star Plus but did not get revert.

As for Nikhil, he will be seen in the upcoming film Gudchadi.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Vinay Pathak starter Ishiyapa to launch on Amazon miniTV

Exclusive: Sushant Divgikar bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Trail of Assassin

Exclusive: Child actor Pari Sharma to play the lead in Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf

Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69