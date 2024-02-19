Exclusive: Pandya Store fame Rajesh Ganesh Sharma to enter Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

Rajesh Ganesh Sharma, the talented actor, who entertained masses in Manmohini, Pandya Store and Mithai, has bagged a new show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen entering the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms.

As per source, “Rajesh will play the role of Varun’s father (Ashish Trivedi) who is going to get marry with Kavya. He will have grey shade.”

As per the plot, Karan waits for DNA results. The doctor comes with the result and takes Karan along. Soon, he hands over the report to Karan and the latter sees it. He gets surprised to see that the DNA have matched and Karan learns that Rajveer is his son Rudra.

A spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya, it premiered on 12 July 2017 on Zee TV. It initially starred Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura as leads, with Dhoopar being replaced by Shakti Arora in 2022. Shakti Anand later replaced Arora in 2023. In March 2023, the show took a generation leap and currently stars Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads.

We buzzed Rajesh but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

