Exclusive: Priyanjali Uniyal bags Colors show Krishna Mohini

Young actor Priyanjali Uniyal who has featured in a brief stint for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be part of the cast of Colors’ next. She has joined the cast of Krishna Mohini, the new Boyhood Productions show. The show has Fahmaan Khan, Debattama Saha, Ketaki Kulkarni playing the main roles.

The first promo of Krishna Mohini has raised curiosity among TV viewers. It seems to be a tale of a sister and her journey towards her brother’s upbringing.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of reporting, with respect to the cast of this show. We have till now written about Fahmaan Khan, Debattama Saha, Ketaki Kulkarni, Anoushka Chouhan, Preeti Singh Thakur being part of the show. If you have missed reading the articles, you can glance it up here.

We now hear of Priyanjali Uniyal joining the cast. The young talent has started shooting for the show.

Colors has seen some important fiction launches in the recent months. Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak, Pracchand Ashok, Mera Balam Thanedar, Mangal Lakshmi are a few of their new launches.

