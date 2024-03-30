IWMBuzz
Exclusive: Priyanjali Uniyal bags Colors show Krishna Mohini

Actress Priyanjali Uniyal has been roped in to be a part of the cast of Colors' new show Krishna Mohini. The show is produced by Boyhood Productions. Read this newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Young actor Priyanjali Uniyal who has featured in a brief stint for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be part of the cast of Colors’ next. She has joined the cast of Krishna Mohini, the new Boyhood Productions show. The show has Fahmaan Khan, Debattama Saha, Ketaki Kulkarni playing the main roles.

The first promo of Krishna Mohini has raised curiosity among TV viewers. It seems to be a tale of a sister and her journey towards her brother’s upbringing.

We now hear of Priyanjali Uniyal joining the cast. The young talent has started shooting for the show.

We buzzed the actress but did not get revert.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Colors has seen some important fiction launches in the recent months. Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak, Pracchand Ashok, Mera Balam Thanedar, Mangal Lakshmi are a few of their new launches.

