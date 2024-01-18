Exclusive: Puja Bharati Sharma to enter Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Talented actress Puja Bharati Sharma, who has entertained masses in projects like Dus June Ki Raat and Choti Sarrdaarni, has bagged a new show. As per a credible source, Puja will be seen entering the popular Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Asit Kumarr Modi.

Shares a source, “Puja will have an interesting cameo and she will be paired opposite Popatlal and her character name will be Anokhi.”

We reached out to the actor, producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest- sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3900 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi. The well-known television series is a beloved family comedy that uses humor to make people aware of social concerns. It is based on Gujarati author Taarak Janubhai Mehta’s weekly column, “Duniya Ne Undha Chasma.”

