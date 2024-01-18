Television | News

Exclusive: Puja Bharati Sharma to enter Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Puja Bharati Sharma, who has entertained masses in projects like Dus June Ki Raat and Choti Sarrdaarni, has bagged the popular Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Asit Kumarr Modi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
Exclusive: Puja Bharati Sharma to enter Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Talented actress Puja Bharati Sharma, who has entertained masses in projects like Dus June Ki Raat and Choti Sarrdaarni, has bagged a new show. As per a credible source, Puja will be seen entering the popular Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Asit Kumarr Modi.

Shares a source, “Puja will have an interesting cameo and she will be paired opposite Popatlal and her character name will be Anokhi.”

We reached out to the actor, producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest- sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3900 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi. The well-known television series is a beloved family comedy that uses humor to make people aware of social concerns. It is based on Gujarati author Taarak Janubhai Mehta’s weekly column, “Duniya Ne Undha Chasma.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Also Read: Fan Love Drives Teri Meri Doriyaann to Air Two episodes in a day from 22nd January To 26th January at 6pm & 7pm

Also Read: Prajakta Koli and Saie Tamhankar offer Valuable insights on How to Look Stunning in a Lehenga at Weddings this Season

Also Read

Exclusive: Suhaagan actress Garima Kishnani meets with an accident on set
Exclusive: Suhaagan actress Garima Kishnani meets with an accident on set
Exclusive: Shaan Groverr bags Jio Cinema and ALTT series Dus June Ki Raat
Exclusive: Shaan Groverr bags Jio Cinema and ALTT series Dus June Ki Raat
Exclusive: Dia Singh joins the cast of the web series Guiltless
Exclusive: Dia Singh joins the cast of the web series Guiltless
Exclusive: Vipul Tyagi bags Colors TV’s next Mangal Lakshmi
Exclusive: Vipul Tyagi bags Colors TV’s next Mangal Lakshmi
Exclusive: Sonam Arora to feature in Divyanka Tripathi-Eijaz Khan starrer series Adrishyam for Sony LIV
Exclusive: Sonam Arora to feature in Divyanka Tripathi-Eijaz Khan starrer series Adrishyam for Sony LIV
Exclusive: Katha Ankahee fame Himanshu Manek in Sunshine Productions' Jamna Paar for Amazon miniTV
Exclusive: Katha Ankahee fame Himanshu Manek in Sunshine Productions' Jamna Paar for Amazon miniTV
Exclusive: Ishaan Singh Manhas joins Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in Sony LIV’s next
Exclusive: Ishaan Singh Manhas joins Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in Sony LIV’s next
Exclusive: Newbie Sanika Gaikwad to play lead along with Deepika Singh in Colors TV’s next Mangal Lakshmi
Exclusive: Newbie Sanika Gaikwad to play lead along with Deepika Singh in Colors TV’s next Mangal Lakshmi
Exclusive: Joy Sengupta to feature in Sobo Films' series for Sony LIV
Exclusive: Joy Sengupta to feature in Sobo Films' series for Sony LIV
Exclusive: Director Priyadarshan to make a docudrama on Ayodhya Ram Temple
Exclusive: Director Priyadarshan to make a docudrama on Ayodhya Ram Temple