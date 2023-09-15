Television | News

Rajesh Ganesh Sharma will be seen entering the Colors show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Swastik Productions.

Actor Rajesh Ganesh Sharma will get into his first mythological show with the Colors show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav. Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show will see a new entry. The introduction of Vindhya King will be shown soon.

As per a reliable source, “Rajesh Ganesh Sharma will play Vindhya ka Maharaja, who will come to Himvaan to get his son married to Parvati. However, it is a given fact that Parvati and Shiv are always named together. This will create huge drama in the show.”

Confirming this news, Rajesh told us at IWMBuzz.com, “This is my first mythological role. It is a challenge to deliver dialogues in Shuddh Hindi. I am enjoying this challenge, and I am being helped a lot by the creative team and director. I would like to thank Colors and Swastik team for giving me this opportunity.”

Rajesh Ganesh Sharma was recently seen entering the Star Plus show Pandya Store.

As for Swastik Productios helmed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, they are coming up with a new show on Colors titled Chand Jalne Laga which will be a romantic tale. We have reported about actor Vishal Aditya Singh playing the male lead. Kanika Mann will more likely be the female lead.

